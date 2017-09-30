Heritage Center News and Activities

Special programs and notes…

Lunch ’n Learn — Community outreach from Bethel’s Maplewood Health Care will be serving lunch and presenting information on “Is Your Home Safe?” on Monday, Oct. 2 at 12:30 p.m. in the community room. Register with the office by Sept. 28 to attend this free and informative offering.

Flu Clinic — On Wednesday, Oct. 4 in the community room from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Bethel Visiting Nurse Association will be administering flu shots. Walk-ins are welcome. Bring insurance cards.

Hong Kong in transition — This is a two-part lecture about the history of this Chinese territory through centuries of turmoil and political changes. Chris Tse and Don Souza grew up in Hong Kong and will share their insights and knowledge of Hong Kong’s past and present. This free history and cultural presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 18. Register with the office by Tuesday, Oct.10.

AARP’s “Drive Smart” course — will be offered in the multipurpose room on Monday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register with the office by Friday, Oct. 13. Taking this course often reduces one’s auto insurance premium. The course fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers, payable to the instructor at the beginning of the class.

Opera Talk — The next presentation by Schroeder will be Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. Please register with the office.

Lunch at the Heritage Center — CW Resources provides lunch each Tuesday and Wednesday at noon for a donation of $3. Those interested in attending lunch need to register one week in advance and no later than 1 p.m. on Wednesday. For the month’s menu, contact the office.

Please note: For all weekly classes at the Heritage Center, register at the office at the beginning of each month before class begins so instructors can have accurate rosters.

The week ahead…

Monday, Oct. 2

9 a.m. — Mah Jongg

9 a.m. —Tai Chi (introductory class)*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

12:30 p.m. — Lunch ’n Learn, “Is Your Home Safe?”

2 p.m. — Clay Art Class, hand-building with raw clay, then fired and glazed*

Tuesday, Oct. 3

9:15 a.m. — Beginning Spanish*

10 a.m. to noon — Reiki sessions available by prior appointment*

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Acupuncture and/or massage, available by appointment*

10:30 a.m. — Spanish*

12 to 12:45 — Yoga for the Rest of Us

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week).

12:30 — Bridge

1:00 — Art: Painting in all mediums*

Wednesday, Oct. 4

8:50 a.m. — Yoga*

10 a.m. — Drawing*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

10 a.m. — Current events discussion

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week).

12 to 2:30 p.m. — Flu Clinic in community room

Thursday, Oct. 5

10 a.m. — Quilting

10 to noon — Reiki session available by prior appointment*

11:30 a.m. — Guided meditation and Qi Gong*

12:30 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Afternoon quilting bee

Friday, Sept. 29

9:30 a.m. — Fitness to Fit You*

11 a.m. — Tai Chi*

*Requires registration fee. Contact the Heritage Center for details and registration information.

Information…

The Heritage Center’s routine schedule of operation is Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Stop by the office in the community center or call 203-938-9725 for further information on programs and to register for activities. Free van service for seniors needing transportation to medical and special services is also offered. The van service operates Mondays through Thursdays with first pick up at 9 a.m. and last take home at 4:30 p.m. It also does Friday morning runs for trips to the bank, grocery store and library. Call the Heritage Center office at least one week in advance to schedule a ride.