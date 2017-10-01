Police Log: Motor vehicle accident, Motor vehicle stop

Motor vehicle stop

On Sept. 19, a vehicle was stopped going 64 miles per hour on Route 58 and Black Rock Turnpike. Upon stopping the car, police determined that the vehicle didn’t have any insurance. The operator, Marlene Casanova, 25, from Bridgeport, was arrested and charged with speeding and having no insurance. She was released with a written promise to appear in Danbury court on Sept. 29.

Motor vehicle accident

On Sept. 19, a vehicle was headed northbound on Sport Hill Road, on a wet roadway. The operator, a 17-year-old male from Fairfield, lost control on a curve. He crossed left of center and struck a rock. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene. The operator was given a warning for traveling too fast for conditions. The vehicle was a 2013 white Volvo S60.

Stats:

Total calls — 176

Animal control investigation — 1

Assault — 0

Untimely death — 0

Assist EMS — 15

Assist Fire — 3

Home and business alarms — 4

Missing person — 0

Motor vehicle accidents — 4

Suspicious vehicle/person — 9

Crisis intervention — 0

Traffic offenses