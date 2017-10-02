Professor gives talk on how people are influenced by history

Popular culture has its own way of telling stories, as do scholars and historians, Leslie Lindenauer, professor of history and women’s studies at Western Connecticut University in Danbury, recently told an audience at the Mark Twain Library.

“It’s a matter of perspective in the moment but it also shifts as time passes,” Lindenauer said.

New events, Lindenauer said, change one’s feelings about the past and how one chooses to tell it.

“In the same way your grandfather tells a story differently than your mother — it’s about where they’ve been and how they think and feel about that same event. and how their current history relates to that event,” she said.

In demonstrating her point, Lindenauer referred to a recent auto commercial that displayed a Revolutionary battle – men in tights on horses against the redcoats in a “muscle car,” charging toward the troops. She said this scene demonstrates how muscular patriotism is very important to current culture.

She also spoke about women, and how they were only acknowledged for their role in the Revolutionary War until many years after it took place.

“One of the manifestations of honoring and celebrating the Revolutionary War occurred during the centennial of the American Revolution in 1876. The money spent to print posters, fliers, catalogues and, yes, to make quilts, added up to millions of dollars,” she said. “[Yet,] in the images associated with the campaign, nary a woman is in sight — only years later as more facts came to light was it discovered that most of the money for the campaign was raised by women.”

Paintings created during the Great Depression show people in poverty. However, Lindenauer said with enough distance and time, artwork begins to represent women and show that they too had a stake in history — not as long-suffering weak creatures, but as strong human beings.

Lindenauer spoke of the influence the Great Depression had on artists. In “Parson Weems’ Fable,” painted in 1939 by Grant Wood, “Wood presents a perverse interpretation of the George Washington Cherry Tree fable in which young George — with looming black clouds in the background as well as slaves — looks not strong but worried that his father will be upset as his father demands the ax from his small hands,” she said.

She explained that the painting is thought to be a direct influence of the long years and the toll the Great Depression took on all who survived the times. “Woods’ memory of history has been directly influenced by his current times and the world in which he lived,” she explained.

In the last half of the 20th Century, Lindenauer further said there has been a Disneyfication of history. She pointed out the disparity in what society knows to be the facts of Pocahontas and John Smith in Colonial Jamestown, Va.

She said while it is known that Pocahontas was 11 years old when she met Smith and began their relationship, Disney has long portrayed her in film and animation to be a young woman, possibly in her late- teens or early-20s.

“This characterization and all that goes with an older age depiction still informs society of historic events,” Lindenauer said, “but bends the truth in an effort to make the story more palatable and romantic.”

She further related her point to 9-11. Already, only 16 years after this date, the story, and how people tell it, has changed, she said. New facts have emerged, new emotions felt — thus a new story is being told, she said.

Jean Rexford of Redding asked Lindenauer if history has been trivialized.

“No, not trivialized,” Lindenauer replied. “It’s just how we choose to tell the story.”

Mark Gilbert, also of Redding, said he felt the lecture provided “sort of a yin-yang aspect to history. Even though the time gets greater with each passing year, there is actually a richer understanding as new inputs come into play.”