Free, low-cost mammography screenings

The St. Vincent’s Breast Health Center will offer free and low-cost digital mammography screenings through its mobile mammography coach for women age 40 and older:
- Saturday, Oct. 7, 9-1, Refuge Temple, 3050 Main St., Bridgeport;
- Wednesday, Oct. 11, 9-1, Seymour Pink, Stop & Shop, 15 Franklin St., Seymour;
- Monday, Oct. 23, 10-2, Westport Rehabilitation Complex, 1 Burr Rd., Westport;
- Wednesday, Oct. 25, 9-1, South West Community Health, 46 Albion St., Bridgeport;
- Saturday, Oct. 28, Faith Baptist Church, 39-41 Emma St., West Haven;
- Monday, Oct. 30, 10-2, Autumn Lake Healthcare at Norwalk, 34 Midrocks Dr., Norwalk.
No prescription is needed, but appointments are required. Walk-ins also welcome. For those who have insurance, bring your card and a photo ID at time of visit.
To schedule an appointment, call the St. Vincent’s Breast Health Center at 203-576-5500. The mobile mammography program is made possible through St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound.