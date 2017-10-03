Basketball tryouts

Redding-Easton Basketball (REBA) tryouts for the 2017-18 season will be Oct. 14 and 15 . REBA is for boys and girls who live in Redding./Easton and are in fifth through eighth grade.

Boys tryouts will be on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Easton Community Center. Girls tryouts will be on Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Redding Community Center. Visit the REBA homepage at www.http://redding-eastonbasketballassociation.org.leag1.com for specific time.

For more information contact Jarod Smith at [email protected] or 914-707-2778.

REBA is a joint venture between the Boys and Girls Club of Redding- Easton and the Easton Community Center.