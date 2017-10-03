Simon Castonguay led the Easton-Redding Falcons 16-and-under Babe Ruth baseball team with five RBI in a 14-1 win over Pomperaug No. 2 on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Castonguay also had three hits, including home runs in the first and fourth innings.

The Falcons fired up the offense in the fourth inning with seven runs with hits by Castonguay and Ian Asanovic, both driving in runs.

Quinn Siddiqui pitched five innings for the Falcons. He allowed two hits and one run while striking out ten.

The Falcons racked up nine hits in the game. Castonguay, Sam Capetanakis, and Luigi Catterino all had multiple hits. The Falcons tore up the base paths, as four players stole at least two bases. Catterino led the way with four. Defensively, the Falcons did not commit a single error. Jake Fones made 11 putouts.

One bad inning derailed the Falcons the next day when they visited New Fairfield. The host scored all of their runs in the fifth to win 8-0.

The Falcons out-hit New Fairfield 13-7. Jonas Hawk, Siddiqui, Jake, and Peter Martinich each collected two hits to lead the Falcons

Hawk started on the mound for the Falcons. He went five innings, allowing eight runs on six hits and struck out four. Danny Frank threw one inning in relief.