The Redding Pilot

Health Wellness & Sports Expo returns to Chelsea Piers

By HAN Network on October 3, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The 6th annual Stamford Health, Health Wellness & Sports Expo 2017 presented by WABC-TV will return to Chelsea Piers Connecticut, 1 Blachley Road, in Stamford on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission and parking are free.

The event features health education provided by Stamford Health, activities for children, special guests, plus the latest information, products, services and demos from more than 100 exhibitors. Visitors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food for The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County and receive a free raffle ticket or raffle tickets may be purchased for $5 each. More than 100 raffle prizes will be announced throughout the weekend.

For more information about the event, visit hws-expos.com and follow on Twitter @hws_expos, Instagram @hws_expos and Facebook.com/hws.expos.

Related posts:

  1. Tickets on sale for Near & Far Aid’s annual Spring Gala
  2. Operation Hope holds ‘Aloha’ gala fund-raiser May 4
  3. Ballpark at Harbor Yard to become concert venue
  4. Catching up with cheetahs

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Free, low-cost mammography screenings
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress