Girls cross country: Falcons take two of three

By Redding Pilot on October 5, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

One opponent in particular was a handful for the Joel Barlow High girls cross country team in its meet last week.

Traveling to Southbury, the Falcons found the host Panthers to be a fast group in a 15-48 loss on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Barlow had it easier with the rest of the competition, defeating Bethel 21-38 and posting a 15-48 win over Bunnell. It is now 5-4 overall.

Not only did Pomperaug take the first five places to clinch the win, but it had eight runners in the top 10. Barlow’s fastest time was from Tess Dougall, who crossed the finish line in 21 minutes, 24.9 seconds to take sixth overall.

Barlow had three runners finish in succession and within a span of less than 41 seconds, starting with Astrid Chen, who was 16th in 24:21. Elizabeth Chan was 4.6 seconds later and Anna Speck completed the trifecta in 25:01.7.

Completing the scoring for Barlow was Rachel August in 26.12.1 for 26th. Next was Madison Holaday in 26:45.7 for 27th.

Isabelle Thompson was also in Barlow’s top seven, taking 30th in 27:34.4.

Barlow runs in the Wickham Invitational on Saturday and finishes the regular season on Tuesday when it visits New Fairfield and takes on Masuk.

