A convincing win and a tie last week allowed the Joel Barlow High boys varsity soccer team to keep its unbeaten record intact.

The Falcons, who are in a three-way tie with Masuk and Newtown for first place in the Colonial Division of the South-West Conference, had their first major test of the season when they visited Patriot Division-leading Bethel on Tuesday, Sept. 26. In a tight and very physical game, the Falcons eventually ran out clear 4-0 winners.

Play in the first few minutes was end to end but Barlow got the early breakthrough in the ninth minute when Jack Warren found Grayson DiMiceli, who shot across the keeper into the far bottom corner. Within three minutes, the Falcons had extended the lead as Anthony Rizzo’s cross skimmed off defender Gabe Carrijo’s head to Pablo Correa-Ramirez, who calmly finished from 12 yards out.

The rest of the half featured a tough midfield battle, although Barlow keeper Jackson Stalowir had to make a fine save from a point-blank Bethel shot in the 25th minute.

Within six minutes of the restart, Bethel had a chance to reduce the arrears when Carl Zuanelli brought down a Bethel forward in the box, but Carrijo sent his penalty kick a couple of feet outside the left post. Barlow made the Wildcats rue that miss 10 minutes later when Correa-Ramirez crossed for Attie Upson to produce a first-time finish low into the net.

However, the Falcons saved the best for last, as Warren got free down the left in the 62nd minute, exchanged passes with Tony Paolini and shot right-footed across the Bethel keeper into the right corner to put the game beyond the Wildcats’ reach.

In addition, Barlow’s defense of Grant LaGaipa, Nick O’Connor and Anthony Rizzo were outstanding and played a big part in the shutout.

Barlow remained undefeated, but only by the skin of its teeth, when it hosted New Milford two days later. A third game in four days almost proved too much for the fairly young squad as it salvaged a 1-1 tie.

A strong, quick and tall New Milford team was on the front foot from the start and took the lead in the eighth minute when a left wing cross from Alex Michalek eluded Stalowir, and Shane Fedigan rounded him to score easily. Barlow had only one chance to speak of in the first half as Warren’s shot was blocked when he looked certain to score and the Green Wave was happy to pack its defense and catch Barlow on the break.

The second half followed much the same pattern, with New Milford’s work rate being the main difference between the teams. Stalowir had to make a last-ditch save in the 47th minute to prevent the Falcons going further behind, but Barlow almost drew even two minutes later as Warren’s fine free kick from 22 yards was met with just as fine a save from keeper Brandon Romero.

Barlow finally began to pick up the pace in the last 10 minutes, and a good run by DiMiceli ended with him putting his shot just wide of the target. The Falcons finally managed to make the breakthrough in the 79th minute when Upson’s cross from wide hung up in the wind and was nodded in at the far post by Warren, prompting celebrations by the Barlow team and its spectators.

Barlow faces another test today (Thursday) when it hosts Masuk at 6 and visits Weston on Tuesday at 7.