Route 7 closing set for Oct. 13-16

By Macklin K. Reid on October 4, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Another closing of Route 7 in Branchville is planned for next weekend, starting Friday. Oct. 13, at 8 p.m., according to John Dunham, district engineer with the state Department of Transportation.

The closure is expected to stop before 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16.

Each of the five previous highway closures, which have all been weekend-long affairs, have sent all of Route 7’s traffic — thousands of vehicles a day — through town on a detour via Route 102 and Route 35.

The state has been closing the highway so its contractor can complete repair work at a bridge on Route 7 just north of the Route 102 intersection, near the Little Pub.

