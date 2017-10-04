Redding artist hosts talk on ‘Runway Earth’

On Friday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m., Redding artist Jane Philbrick is hosting Runway Earth: The Fashion Designer and the Earth Scientist in Conversation.

It will take place at the Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plain Road.

The talk is given with special thanks to the Rev. Dr. John Morehouse and David Vita, social justice director at the Unitarian Church in Westport.

Philbrick is the founder of TILL, Today’s Industrial Living Landscapes, which is an international, intergenerational, multidisciplinary team focused on holistic, community-based brownfield regeneration.