Absentee ballots available for Nov. 7 municipal election

Absentee ballots for the municipal election to be held in the town of Redding on Nov. 7 will be available at the town clerk’s office starting Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Absentee balloting is available for those individuals who cannot vote in person for one of the following reasons: active service in the armed forces; absence from town during all hours of the referendum; physical disability; illness; or religious tenets.

An application must first be completed and then the ballot will be issued to the applicant in person or mailed to the address indicated on the application. A ballot cannot be issued in person to anyone other than the applicant.

A voter may apply in person for an absentee ballot at the town clerk’s office and vote at that time. An application for absentee ballot may also be mailed to an applicant upon request, or may be downloaded at http://townofreddingct.org/how-do-i/absentee-ballot-information/.

Mail completed, dated and signed application to:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 1028

Redding CT 06875

Upon receipt of the completed application, the absentee ballot will be mailed to the voter. Call the town clerk at 203-938-2377 with questions.

Attention, college students: If you will be away at school and want to vote in the November election, complete your application for absentee ballot now and mail it to the town clerk. Your ballot can then be mailed to you on or about Oct. 6.

The town clerk’s office is open Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.