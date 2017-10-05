The Redding Pilot

Georgetown church’s thrift shop to hold tag sale this weekend

By Redding Pilot on October 5, 2017

 The Georgetown United Methodist Church’s thrift shop will hold a tag sale on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Thrift Shop is located at 38 Church St. 
There will be Halloween costumes and decorations. There will also be Christmas trees and stocking stuffers as well as church kitchen contents, caterer’s supplies, new and used adult and children’s clothing including coats, jackets, shoes and boots. There will be furniture, prints and frames, books, toys and games, contractor supplies, home goods and much more.

