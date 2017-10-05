Redding police chief honored for years of service

Redding police Chief Doug Fuchs was honored Wednesday, Sept. 27, by the Police Commissioners Association of Connecticut for his years of service.

Fuchs was honored along with Monroe police Chief John Salvatore at a distinguished chiefs awards dinner at the Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange. Also honored was U.S. Attorney Deirdre M. Daly, who was presented with the 2017 Distinguished Law Enforcement Professional award.

Chip Rubenstein, the PCAC’s vice president, said the two chiefs were selected for several reasons, including suggestions from commission members, the public and past chief honorees.

“The criteria for being selected was longevity of service, the manner in which they execute the responsibilities of their job, and the respect and esteem for which they are held by their fellow officers,” Rubenstein said. “Our final selection process included having the nominees vetted by previous distinguished chief honorees.”

Rubenstein added that chiefs who volunteer their time as instructors in academy classes are looked upon very favorably by the association.

“It’s all a cooperative effort and it’s very, very important that time is put into both the hiring process and education process of new officers,” he said, “and each of our district chiefs makes that commitment.”

Rubenstein added that Fuchs’s education, his longevity and his spirit of giving back — by being an adjunct professor of criminal justice at the Bridgeport Police Academy as well as raising a guide dog — are all positives. Fuchs is also past president of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association.

Rubenstein said all chiefs within the association work together “on everything from municipal corruption to drug suppression to gang eradication to trying to counter the ongoing opiate crisis.”

Fuchs, who received a plaque and spoke at the event, said that to him, the honor is more about building relationships and working together.

“It really is about how we in Connecticut law enforcement spend our time to make sure we are the best we can be,” Fuchs said, “and that we leave a legacy of well-trained officers and a framework for years to come.”

Fuchs added that members of Connecticut law enforcement invest a great deal of time collaborating and ensuing that they can rely upon one another in advance of any emergency — “and that, in my opinion, is one thing that we as chiefs excel at,” he said.

He said any chief in the state can email or call on one another — “whether it’s the neighboring police, the state police or police in a town on the complete opposite side of the state — and we wouldn’t hesitate to help each other out.”

Fuchs is the first and only police chief in Redding. Before he became chief in 2002, Redding was overseen by the Connecticut State Police in a resident state trooper program.

Before becoming Redding’s chief, Fuchs was a lieutenant in Ridgefield since 1990, and before that, he worked for the Columbia Point Housing Police in Boston, Mass.

Fuchs said he enjoys being police chief in Redding and said the town is special because of where it’s situated. “It’s between the city of Danbury and the city of Norwalk, but it’s very rural in setting,” he said. “It has a character that is unique — a lot of folks who live here go to work in the city, so it’s kind of combining urban-savvy residents with the ultimate in suburban living.”