Pilot sets political campaign policy

Election season is soon approaching, and in an effort to educate readers about the candidates, as well as to set the protocol for comments and letters, The Pilot has established rules and guidelines for candidates, parties and supporters.

Following are the contested races only for the Nov. 7 municipal election:

For Board of Finance, full-term (six years), voters may vote for any two candidates:

Jamie Barickman, Democratic Party

Robert Dean, Democratic Party

Jenifer Wyss, Republican Party

Laurie G. Richardson, Republican Party

For Board of Finance, four-year term to fill a vacancy, Democrat Edward Miller, is running against Republican Lewis Goldberg.

For Redding Board of Education, for a four-year term, voters may vote for any two candidates:

Heather Whaley, Democratic Party

Colleen Pilato, Democratic Party

Laura A. Hoeing, Republican Party

John Reilly, Republican Party

Christopher Parkin, Petitioning candidate

For the Regional 9 Board of Education, for a four-year term, voters may vote for any two candidates:

Cheryl Graziano, Democratic Party

Gwen Denny, Democratic Party

Frank Taylor, Republican Party

Kevin Murray, Republican Party

Voters guide: The Pilot requests that the town committee chairmen submit headshots and brief biographies of 50 words or fewer for all the contested candidates, for publication on Thursday, Nov. 2. The due date is Friday, Oct. 13, at 5 p.m.

Letters to the editor: Letters touting a candidate or a group of candidates must be 100 words or fewer. Longer letters will be rejected. A person may write one letter per candidate. We will not publish letters from candidates regarding their races.

Letters on general election issues may be 300 words, but may not be cloaked endorsements (that is, a writer cannot analyze an issue for 250 words and then say, “Joe Smith is the best person for handling this problem”).

All letters are due no later than 5 p.m. on Friday; later submissions will be processed to run in the following week’s issue. No letter critical of candidates will be published in the Nov. 2 issue, the last before the election.

Candidate statement (for contested races only): What is the biggest issue facing Redding and why? How do you propose to address this issue?

Candidate statements may be no longer than 250 words and must be received by no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday before publication. The statements for the Nov. 2 voters guide must be received by Friday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m.

Additional candidate statements: In upcoming issues of the Pilot prior to the Nov. 2 voters guide, candidates for contested races only are allowed to submit additional statements. These may be no longer than 250 words and must be received by no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday before publication.

The editor reserves the right to post political statements online at the Reddingpilot.com if space in the print edition necessitates doing so.

Commentaries: Each political party will be asked to submit one “commentary” column of up to 500 words, discussing its slate and the slate’s advantages, to be published in the pre-election voters guide Nov. 2. The deadline is Friday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.

Pictures: Parties and candidates may electronically submit campaign-related photos with a short caption (not articles). Photos should be in JPEG format, sent at high resolution, and should not be compressed or altered in any way. Pictures will be used on a space-available basis only.

Deadlines: The letters, political statements, and commentary deadlines, as well as the word limits for each, will be strictly enforced. All submissions should be sent by email to [email protected]

Fair play: We expect candidates and supporters to stick to issues and not indulge in personal attacks on candidates. If letters or statements contain strong or serious charges against an opponent, we may offer the opponent a chance to respond.