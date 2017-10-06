Sara Sobel resigns from Redding boards

Sara Sobel of Redding, who was arrested in April on charges of risk of injury to a minor, resigned on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from both the Democratic Town Committee and the Region 9 Board of Education.

In an email, Sobel wrote that she submitted formal letters of resignation to the chairmen of both boards.

In addition, a motion for a protective order against Sobel was filed on Thursday, Sept. 21, according to the clerk’s office at Danbury Superior Court. According to the Danbury News-Times, the protective order would prevent Sobel from having contact with the victim of a sexual assault.

Sobel’s attorney, Vicki Hutchinson, said she had no comment on the recent update in regard to the protective order.

According to Mary Ann Carman, chairman of the Democratic Town Committee, Sobel joined the DTC in 2014 and was elected treasurer in March 2016.

Vance Hancock, chairman of the Region 9 Board of Education, spoke positively of both Sobel and her husband, Jon Sobel, who was also arrested in April on charges of risk of injury to a minor.

“I think this is the kind of thing that needs to play out,” Hancock said, with regard to the charges pending against the Sobels. “Sara and Jon have done a lot of good things for the town of Redding and for Region 9.”

Sobel previously served on the Redding Board of Education. She was elected in February 2012, and was chairman from December 2015 to January 2017.

According to an April 27 Pilot article, the Sobels were arrested on charges of risk of injury to a minor because they are alleged to have hindered a Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigation, and a police investigation into the actions of Steven Overby, 56, of Norwalk.

Overby was charged by Redding police in early March with three counts of sexual assault of a minor in the first degree, three counts of illegal sexual contact and three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

According to warrants issued for the Sobels’ arrests, Overby was residing at the Sobels’ home from September 2016 to early 2017, and is described as a “close friend” of Sara Sobel.

Specifically, the arrest warrants allege that “actions and inactions of [the Sobels] can be injurious to the child’s mental and emotional health, as well a morals. In addition, these actions can also hinder the investigation against Overby.”

