Rob Dean announces candidacy for Board of Finance

To the Editor:

I am honored to announce my candidacy as Democratic nominee for the Board of Finance.

I was inspired long ago by Mary Ann Guitar to help sustain Redding’s unique character, and as the key voice of the Planning Commission for many years, I contributed substantively to the town’s land-use planning. However, the job of nurturing this special town is never done, and we haven’t yet achieved the 21st-Century incarnation of Redding’s “Clean and Green” vision.

Moreover, Redding is at risk from its marginal tax base. We face near-term financial decisions about Georgetown that could resolve or worsen this problem. I previously introduced national-award-winning physical planning to Georgetown but in two instances over a 30-year development period, dramatic failures have occurred on the financial side. I now feel the Board of Finance is the best place to contribute my knowledge of the past, along with my future-oriented planning skills, to both fiscal and physical development in Georgetown.

Beyond Georgetown, a creative Board of Finance needs to be prepared to contribute to the town’s strategic vision in successful teamwork with the Planning Commission, the Board of Selectmen and the people of Redding.

I feel my voice on the Board of Finance will assist also in overcoming some notable communication and management issues in its day-to-day business. I offer both established political skill and the common-sense economic knowledge that comes from successfully running a business, winning and serving clients, and meeting a payroll for the past 32 years.

My professional life revolves around my well-known Fairfield County architecture firm. I am uniquely qualified by my professional experience and my years already spent envisioning Redding’s future, to help carry the town into the next generation with its values, its self-image, the excellence of its schools, and its triple-A financial strength intact.

I have raised and educated a family in Redding, my wife works in Redding, my mother-in-law lives at Meadow Ridge, and I love the town and care about it not just for this year or a few years, but for generations to come.

For more on specific issues, visit Facebook @RobBOF17.

Rob Dean