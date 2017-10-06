All ‘No Turn on Red’ signs should be posted next to the traffic light

To the Editor:
Posting a “No Turn on Red” sign on the side of the road is not acceptable. There are often bushes and grass in the way of the sign, and that can encourage accidents.
Edith M. Sanford
Redding Road
