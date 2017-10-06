The Redding Pilot

All ‘No Turn on Red’ signs should be posted next to the traffic light

By Redding Pilot on October 6, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Letters, letters to the editors, News, Transportation · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Posting a “No Turn on Red” sign on the side of the road is not acceptable. There are often bushes and grass in the way of the sign, and that can encourage accidents.

Edith M. Sanford

Redding Road

 

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Redding burglaries and Mark Twain’s perspective
  2. Obituary: Mark Stern, 63
  3. Letter: Redding Neighbors and Newcomers hosts lobster bake
  4. Simpaug Turnpike closed Thursday, Aug. 31

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Redding resident concerned about federal income tax increases
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress