Democratic Town Committee elects new leadership

The Democratic Town Committee held its regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 28, where three officers were elected to new positions: Selectman Peg O’Donnell will serve as treasurer, following the resignation of Sara Sobel earlier in the week; Vice Chair Mary Ann Carman has replaced Daniel Barrett as secretary; and Daniel Barrett will serve as chair, following the decision by Mark Lewis to resign from that role. Mike D’Agostino and Margi Esten will continue to serve as vice chairs.

The committee also voted to elect Gwen Denny as a full member of the DTC to fill the vacancy left by the late Mary Anne Guitar, a former first selectman and founder of the Redding Land Trust. Denny is a current Board of Education member who is seeking election to the Region 9 Board of Education. Beyond her involvement in the schools, she has been employed at New Pond Farm Education Center in Redding, where she is responsible for scheduling programs for school groups from across western Connecticut.

“I am honored to accept the committee’s nomination as chair and to work alongside our members in the coming weeks to help elect Redding Democrats. The goal of the DTC is to put forward a thoughtful, balanced slate. Our candidates for election in November bring depth and perspective to the budget process, our schools and the challenges the town faces with regard to developing Georgetown,” Barrett said.

The members of the Democratic Town Committee identify capable candidates for state and local office, recruit and recommend appointees to town boards and commissions, organize campaigning in Redding on behalf of all Democratic candidates, and help to promote the party’s values and positions in the governance of the town, state and nation.

Contact Margi Esten, DTC vice chair, at [email protected] or call 203-241-8453 for information about supporting the DTC’s efforts or serving on one of the town’s boards or commissions.