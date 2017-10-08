Police Log: Missing jogger, Disorderly conduct, Driving while intoxicated

Missing jogger

On Sept. 30, the Easton Police Department was looking for a missing jogger on the Saugatuck trail and the search went on for a few hours. DEEP was contacted and a canine was used in the search. Ultimately, the woman was located on Glen Road in Redding and is OK.

Disorderly conduct

On Sept. 29, police arrested a 50-year-old male and charged him with disorderly conduct. He was released on a $250 bond. He is being arraigned in court on Monday, Oct. 9.

Driving while intoxicated

On Sept. 30, Route 58 was closed because of a prior traffic crash. A vehicle passed the police cruisers that were closing the road. It was determined that the operator had been drinking. Police arrested Robert Rae, age 36, of Bethel. He was charged with DWI and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. He was taken into custody and released on a $50 bond. His court date is Oct. 10.

On Sept. 30, on Route 53, a vehicle was stopped for going 52 mph in a 35-mph zone. The operator, David Anderson, 60, of Redding, failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. His blood alcohol content was almost two times the legal limit. He was charged with DWI, traveling fast and failure to carry an insurance card. He was released on $250 cash bond. He has a court date of Oct. 12.

Missing person

On Sept. 26, an 81-year-old female was going to the grocery store and was later located in Stamford, in a restaurant. She was OK.

Motor vehicle accident with injury

On Sept. 30, a vehicle was headed north on Route 58 when it crossed left of center, hit an embankment and rolled over. The operator, Mahommad Anisuzzaman, 35, of Brookfield lost control on a curve because the road was wet. The driver was given a warning for traveling too fast for conditions. The operator was transported to Danbury Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Criminal arrest, supplementary investigation

On Sept. 27, police arrested Ashley Lumbra, 24, of Waterbury. She was charged with assault in the second degree with a motor vehicle, and assault in the third degree. She was released on $500 cash bond. The original case was from Aug. 28. It was a domestic case. There was an altercation and as a result of the altercation, she struck another individual with her vehicle.

Stats:

Total calls — 174

Animal control investigation — 5

Assault — 0

Untimely death — 0

Assist EMS — 14

Assist fire — 2

Home and business alarms — 4

Missing person — 1

Motor vehicle accidents — 5

Suspicious vehicle/person — 5

Crisis intervention — 0

Traffic offenses