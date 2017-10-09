Heritage Center News and Activities

Special programs and notes …

The Heritage Center is closed Monday, Oct. 9, for the Columbus Day holiday.

Spanish classes are canceled until Oct. 31.

Hong Kong in Transition is a two-part lecture about the history of this Chinese territory through centuries of turmoil and political changes. Chris Tse and Don Souza grew up in Hong Kong and will share their insights and knowledge of Hong Kong’s past and present. This free history and cultural presentation will be held at 1:30 on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and Wednesday, Oct. 18. Register with the office by Tuesday, Oct. 10.

AARP’s Drive Smart course will be offered in the multipurpose room, Monday, Oct. 16, from 9 to 1. Register with the office by Friday, Oct. 13. Taking this course often reduces one’s auto insurance premium. Course fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Fee is payable to the instructor at the beginning of the class.

Opera Talk — The next presentation will be Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 10. RSVP to the office.

Lunch at the Heritage Center — CW Resources provides lunch each Tuesday and Wednesday at noon for a donation of $3. Those interested in attending lunch need to register one week in advance and no later than 1 p.m. on Wednesday. For the month’s menu, contact the office.

Please note: For all weekly classes at the Heritage Center, register at the office at the beginning of each month before class begins so instructors can have accurate rosters.

The week ahead …

Monday, Oct. 9 — closed

Tuesday, Oct. 10

10 a.m. to noon — Reiki sessions are available by prior appointment*

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Acupuncture and/or massage, available by appointment*

Noon to 12:45 p.m. — Yoga for the Rest of Us

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week)

12:30 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Art: Painting in all mediums*

Wednesday, Oct. 11

8:50 a.m. — Yoga*

10 a.m. — Drawing*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

10 a.m. — Current events discussion

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week)

1:30 p.m. — Special history presentation of Hong Kong in Transition

Thursday, Oct. 12

10 a.m. — Quilting

10 a.m. to noon — Reiki session available by prior appointment*

11:30 a.m. — Guided meditation and Qi Gong*

12:30 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Afternoon quilting bee

Friday, Oct. 13

9:30 a.m. — Fitness to Fit You*

11 a.m. — Tai Chi*

*Requires registration fee. Contact the Heritage Center for details and registration information.

Information …

The Heritage Center’s routine schedule of operation is Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Stop by the office in the Community Center or call 203-938-9725 for further information on programs and to register for activities. Free van service for seniors needing transportation to medical and special services is also offered. The van service operates Mondays through Thursdays with first pickup at 9 a.m. and last take-home at 4:30 p.m. It also does Friday morning runs for trips to the bank, grocery store and library. Call the Heritage Center office at least one week in advance to schedule a ride.