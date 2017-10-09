Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo announces fall calendar

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Avenue, Bridgeport announces their calendar for October to December 2017. The calendar is subject to change without notice. For the most up to date information, visit BeardsleyZoo.org or Facebook.

The Zoo is open daily, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Adult admission (ages 12 & older) is $15; children (ages 3-11) is $12, senior admission (62 and older) is $11, and children under age are free. Zoo members also are admitted free. Parking at the zoo is free of charge.

October

Oct. 10 & 11: Zoo Tots, 10:30 a.m. This monthly 45-minute program for children 22 months to 4-years-old, who are accompanied by an adult, may include theme related songs or games, live animals, and a simple craft. This session is entitled “Not So Scary.” Advance registration is required by calling 203-394-6563 or emailing [email protected] . The cost is $10 for Zoo members and one child, and $15 for nonmembers and one child.

Oct. 14, 21, 27, 28: Howl-O-Ween, 6:30-10 p.m. all nights. Halloween-themed evenings, featuring activities and attractions geared toward guests ages 8-15 (although brave younger children have found the event enjoyable). Brave children (and parents) can enter The Haunted Hayride, Farmer Beardsley’s Farmstead, and the Ghastly Greenhouse. Younger guests may enjoy magic shows, face painting, fortune tellers, fire dancers, and more. Visit beardsleyzoo.org for more information and to purchase discounted advance tickets. Animals will not be on exhibit during nighttime events.

Oct. 15-21: Wolf Week. The Zoo is home to two Mexican gray wolves, and two Red wolves, all extremely rare and on the Endangered Species list. Learning opportunities and activities for guests will be held all week.

Oct. 16-31: Scarecrows on Parade. Local classrooms are invited to build a scarecrow to showcase on Zoo grounds in the month of October. Come see the Scarecrow “Exhibit” on the Greenhouse Lawn, and vote for your favorites at Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 29. To sign up to build or sponsor a scarecrow, visit beardsleyzoo.org .

Oct. 20: International Sloth Day. Come find our Two-toed sloth, hiding in our Rainforest exhibit. The Two-toed sloth is a mid-size animal with brownish-greenish fur that provides excellent camouflage. Hint: look up.

Oct. 23-30: Bat Week. Learning opportunities for guests will be held all week. Visit the Zoo’s Vampire bats.

Oct. 29: Boo at the Zoo, noon-3 p.m. A spooktacular afternoon including harvest hayrides ($2 per person) and many other seasonal favorites. Crafts, storytime, cool critters, and candy. Those under 12, in costume, accompanied by one paying adult, get in to the Zoo for free.

November

Nov. 2: National Bison Day. Join us at the Research Station and learn more about America’s largest mammal. These giants weigh between 1,000 and 3,000 pounds and eat up to 50 pounds of grasses a day. Vast herds once roamed our prairies and open woodlands but were driven to near extinction by early settlers and bison hunters. The last few animals kept in zoos formed the basis for the entire new (and protected) population.

Nov. 3: Second annual Comedy Night at The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company 7-10 p.m. Event features three comedians, Cory Kahaney, grand finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, along with Andy Pitz and Jon Fisch, wine and beer open bar, live and silent auction, and more. Doors open at 7; show starts at 8. Visit beardsleyzoo.org for more details and tickets.

Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day/Zoo closes early. Veterans get in free, with a 20% discount for their families. Last ticket sold at noon; Zoo closes at 1.

Nov. 14 & 15: Zoo Tots, 10:30 a.m. This monthly 45-minute program for children 22 months to 4-years-old, who are accompanied by an adult, may include theme related songs or games, live animals, and a simple craft. This session is entitled “Who Eats What.” Advance registration is required by calling 203-394-6563 or emailing [email protected] The cost is $10 for Zoo members and one child, and $15 for nonmembers and one child.

Nov. 22: Zoo closes early. Last ticket sold at noon; Zoo closes at 1 p.m.

Nov. 23: Thanksgiving/Zoo closed.

December

Dec. 24/Christmas Eve: Zoo closes early. Last ticket sold at noon; Zoo closes at 1 p.m.

Dec. 25/Christmas: Zoo closed.

Dec. 31/New Year’s Eve: Zoo closes early.

Last ticket sold at noon; Zoo closes at 1 p.m.

Jan. 1, 2018/New Year’s Day: Zoo closed.

For more information about Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, visit beardsleyzoo.org.