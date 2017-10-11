The Redding Pilot

Redding resident named assurance partner at Reynolds + Rowella

By Redding Pilot on October 11, 2017

 

Steve Gagnon of Redding was promoted to assurance partner at Reynolds + Rowella LLP.

Redding resident Steve Gagnon CPA was promoted to assurance partner at Reynolds + Rowella. The firm, with offices in Ridgefield and New Canaan, provides audit and accounting services to closely held corporations and high-net-worth individuals.

Gagnon, based in the firm’s New Canaan office, joined Reynolds + Rowella LLP in 2015 as an assurance director, focused on assurance and mergers and acquisitions services. He holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Bentley College and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Connecticut Society of CPAs.

His work is primarily focused on manufacturing, distribution and retail companies, and the portfolio companies of private equity investments. Gagnon will continue to lead mergers and acquisitions (buy-and-sell side), transaction support, due diligence, and agreed-upon procedure engagements.

Gagnon serves on Redding’s Planning Commission. He also serves his greater community as a mentor and board member of the Danbury Schools and Business Collaborative, and as a board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Redding and Easton.

 

