Paleoecologist to talk about ecological history of Redding and southern New England

In celebration of Redding’s 250th year, there will be a program focused on the region’s forest and landscape history called “A Walk Through Time: Exploring the Long-term Ecological History of Redding and Southern New England.”

The talk will be held Thursday, Oct. 12, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Highstead Barn, 127 Lonetown Road, Redding.

Dr. Wyatt Oswald, faculty member at Emerson College in Massachusetts and paleoecologist at the Harvard Forest, will discuss vegetation change and its relationship to climate and fire over the past 10,000 years.

Ed Faison, senior ecologist at Highstead, will discuss the vegetation and landscape that greeted the first European settlers and the dramatic changes over the past 250 years that shaped the forests of today.

The mission of Highstead is to inspire curiosity and build knowledge about plants and wooded landscapes in order to enhance life, preserve nature, and advance sound stewardship practices.

Highstead began in 1982 as an arboretum focused on native plant collections, but over time expanded its role in regional conservation efforts. Highstead now co-leads with Harvard Forest the New England-wide Wildlands and Woodlands initiative, with an emphasis on supporting regional conservation partnerships and innovative funding for forest and farmland protection.

RSVP to the event by calling 203-938-8809 or sending an email to [email protected], as space is limited.