Redding man leads grassroots effort to deliver Amazon in Connecticut

Daniel Radmanovic of Redding said he’s tired of hearing all the negativity about Connecticut from the media and from those around him. He said there’s a lot of good the state has to offer.

So he’s leading a grassroots effort to bring Amazon to Connecticut.

On Sept. 7, Amazon announced that it is looking to open a second headquarters in North America. Its current location is in Seattle, Wash.

According to the Amazon website, the company expects to invest more than $5 billion in construction and grow this second headquarters to include as many as 50,000 jobs.

In addition, the construction and ongoing operation of the second location, known as Amazon HQ2, is expected to create tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community, the Amazon website said.

Amazon asks anyone who represents a city or regional economic development organization in North America to submit a proposal by Thursday, Oct. 19.

Radmanovic said he’s enthusiastic about what being chosen as a site for Amazon could mean for Connecticut.

“This would be a huge investment into the area,” said Radmanovic, 32, who moved to Redding in 2015 with his wife, Sarah. “I know Connecticut would be a great location for it.”

One reason he feels that way involves Connecticut’s location.

“We are on the East Coast, giving Amazon full coast-to-coast coverage,” he said. In addition, he said, Connecticut is large — but not too large, where Amazon would be “lost in the crowd.”

“Rather than say Amazon would never come here because we have all these fiscal problems, or just rely on our state and local representatives to put the proposal through, why not drum up support to show Amazon that we want them here and are excited to have them?” said Radmanovic, who works as a procurement manager with Deloitte in Stamford.

Radmanovic registered a domain called Amazonhq2ct.org and started a petition. To date, 21 people have signed his petition, which he created on Sept. 20. He is being very optimistic, he said, and has set a goal of 100,000 signatures.

He chose that number because he said he thinks it’s large enough to get Connecticut noticed by Amazon.

Once he reaches his goal, he will contact the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development — which is submitting a proposal to Amazon. He hopes this agency will also submit his proposal — and signatures — along with theirs.

He has also designed a logo with the state of Connecticut in the center and an arrow pointing to Connecticut.

“I figured the arrow is significant to the arrow in Amazon’s own logo,” he said.

He is spreading his message through Facebook and other social media, as well as through word of mouth. He has also discussed his proposal with news and university publications across the state.

“I want to get enough support from citizens to get noticed by Amazon,” he added.

Radmanovic said he knows the state is in stiff competition. Other states vying to be a second Amazon headquarters include Arizona, New York, Canada, Massachusetts, and Georgia.

He said the endeavor can be a way of bringing together people on opposing political sides. “I want to look for solutions where we can get more people making the same decisions, and not this ‘us versus them’ mentality,” he said.

“Let’s go above and beyond and really show Amazon that the people of Connecticut want to make this happen,” he said.

To sign Radmanovic’s petition, visit www.amazonhq2ct.org. For more information on Amazon’s proposal for a second headquarters, visit http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=176060&p=irol-newsArticle&ID=2299039.