Pemberton hosts program on economic development

How can Redding grow its businesses?

Who should be responsible for this growth?

Those were two questions addressed on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 5, at an interactive program on the fundamentals of economic development for municipalities. The program, hosted by First Selectman Julia Pemberton, took place at Redding Town Hall.

The workshop was geared to all those who impact economic development in Redding and addressed ways to attract businesses to the town and grow and maintain them.

It was presented by speakers from the Connecticut Economic Resource Center Inc. (CERC) and the Connecticut Economic Development Association (CEDA).

Redding’s key players

Courtney Hendricson, CERC’s vice president of municipal services, said it’s good for the town to get a common body of knowledge from Redding’s development “team.”

“It’s important to understand the roles and responsibilities of those who are on the economic development team in town,” Hendricson said. “Many of these key players are in this room.”

.She said the development team consists of elected officials, municipal officers, those who serve on boards and commissions, and the business community. It also includes nonprofits and educational organizations as well as those who are involved with the environment, housing, transportation, commercial real estate, and other jobs.

Redding’s assets and challenges

Hendricson said it’s important to know what a town’s primary assets are, and posed this question to the more than 40 people who attended the talk.

Answers included Redding’s conservation and tie to the green environment, its proximity to New York City, its school system, its historic culture, and its mixed and eclectic population.

Then Hendricson asked the opposite question — “What are Redding’s biggest challenges over the next decades? What is Redding lacking?”

Responses included commercial development, a town center and mass transit.

She then pointed out that, in many instances, a town’s strengths are also its weaknesses.

Growing Redding’s business community

Pemberton said there are many new families with young children in town who say Redding needs new sources of revenue. She explained that Redding has a small main street with some businesses and restaurants. “How do we help these businesses thrive?” she asked.

Hendricson explained that economic development consists of four components: business retention, business expansion, business recruitment, and business creation.

“It’s the responsibilities of the economic development team in town to adopt a strategy of economic development, promote economic development and identify areas for development,” she said.

She asked everyone to think about what they can do to support the local business community.

She also said to think about ways those who own a home-based business can get out of their houses and network. “A big part of your economic development success is to support these entrepreneurs,” she said.

Hendricson said when considering the success of a business, one must factor in the character of one’s community.

“The character is so important and you want to maintain that,” she said. “You want the right business that fits in the right part of town. We don’t want to lose that character.”

She explained that businesses in a town want to know residents care they are there. “Talk to businesses in your town regularly. Make sure they know who to come to about issues they may have,” she said. “Serve as the liaison between the businesses and the town. Use the networks that you all have as part of doing good economic development.”

Hendricson said people will come back to a town if it’s easy to do business there. “It’s important for businesses to be predictable and consistent.”

She said that economic development is an active choice. “Human beings make towns, not nature.”

Quick facts and figures on Redding

Source: the Connecticut Data Collaborative

Population: 9,300

Median age: 48.7

People age 85 and older: 400

Educational attainment, bachelor’s degree and higher: 71%

Median household income: $121,000

Employment:

1,000 people live outside of town and travel to work

3,100 travel out of Redding for employment

315 are employed and live in Redding

Top employers in town: schools, Redding Country Club, Meadow Ridge

Unemployment rate: 4.3%