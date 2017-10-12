Candidate statement for Laura A. Hoeing: Board of Education

Thank you so much to the 262 Redding Republicans who voted for me at the Republican primary for the Redding Board of Education on Sept. 12. I was proud to earn the greatest number of votes of our party’s three candidates. In local elections, every vote truly counts.
I am continuing to hear from residents that one of our community’s greatest concerns is how the budget crisis in Hartford will affect our local budget, and in particular our education budget. Some Connecticut towns are laying off faculty or other staff because of the inability to pay their salaries now that Gov. Malloy has vetoed the budget passed by the Connecticut legislature.
Thankfully, we in Redding are not in that particular position. Our local officials have been good stewards of our hard-earned taxes overall. At the same time, I have been asking our local leaders for their insight regarding how the situation specifically impacts us, and at present there are no definitive answers.
Presuming that we will not receive the funds we expected before this budget crisis, we will have to make many tough budget decisions going into the next year and, indeed, the next several years. Our Board of Education must comb through every cost and allocate every dollar wisely. The BOE and Board of Finance must communicate clearly and effectively with each other and with all residents. If I am elected, the financial health of our town and our schools will be my No. 1 priority.
Respectfully submitted,
Laura A. Hoeing MA
Umpawaug Road