Candidate statement for Kevin Murray: Region 9 Board of Education

My wife, Nina Heller, and I moved to Redding in August 2002. We aspired to place our children in Redding’s excellent school system. Sean graduated in 2015 and Kendall is a senior there. While each of them have had unique experiences, both have received a quality education.

It is time for me to serve the ER9 community. I’ve always had a keen interest in both the process of how our local government functions as well as how the monies generated for the school budgets are distributed. This poses a particular challenge given the current trend of declining student population.

As an ER9 board member I would strive to promote educational excellence and sound fiscal oversight at Joel Barlow High School. I would support a challenging curriculum and outstanding faculty and staff, ensuring the highest standards of core academic subjects and broad offerings in arts and athletics.

As an insurance agent for 14 years, I know the strain of household budgets that insurance premiums can cause. All schools such as Barlow wrestle yearly with their health insurance costs, as well as costs in general, and this is an area where I have particular expertise.

I serve on the boards of WCC, Wilton Singers and as president of a condo association. This provides me firsthand knowledge of their budgets and has given me insight into the difficulty of meeting needs effectively with scarce resources.

My family and I love Redding and ask for your support for my Region 9 candidacy.

Kevin Murray

Parsons Lane