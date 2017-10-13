The Redding Pilot

Obituary: Antoinette (Ann) Concordia, 86, of Redding

By Redding Pilot on October 13, 2017 in Obituaries

Antoinette (Ann) Concordia, 86, of Redding, CT, passed away on October 9, 2017, after a brief illness, at the Danbury Hospital.

She was born in Branchville, CT on October 17, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Maria and John Concordia.

Ann graduated from Danbury High School in 1949, and then went on to graduate from St. Raphael’s School of Nursing in New Haven in 1952. After graduating, she worked in hospitals in the Boston, Norwalk and Danbury areas.

Ann will be dearly missed by her sister, Gloria Petrini, her nephews, Michael, his wife Martine and their son Paul, and Fred Concordia.

She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Concordia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017, at 11:00 AM. at Sacred Heart Church, 30 Church St., Georgetown, Ct. with Reverend David C. Leopold officiating. Contributions may be made in her memory to Sacred Heart Church, 30 Church Street, Redding, CT 06896 or the Georgetown Fire Dept., 6 Portland Avenue, Redding, Ct 06896.

