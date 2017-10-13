Civic engagement

Group aims to promote cooperation between town boards, educate public on issues

Jeff Fligelman has attended town meetings for years. Increasingly, the Redding resident found himself growing frustrated by what he saw as a lack of a working relationship between the boards.

“Historically, the Board of Education and Board of Finance have worked together successfully to come up with the budget,” he said. “However, beginning about four years ago, this relationship had started to break down.”

He explained that the Board of Education would choose a budget and then the Board of Finance would choose a much lower number. Then the Board of Education would have to “figure it out,” he said.

In addition to the strained relationship between the two boards, another issue that has bothered him is that public comment isn’t encouraged during meetings, according to Fligelman.

Fligelman said everything came to a head for him at the Board of Finance special meeting on April 3, the day the 2017-18 Board of Education budget was approved. On that day, he said, there was no opportunity for public comment at all.

“After refusing to hear public comment, the Board of Finance cut another quarter of a million dollars from the school budget that had been unanimously passed by the Board of Education,” he said. “A lot of us at the meeting were frustrated. Public comment should be on the agenda.”

Fligelman said it was at that point that the idea for the Redding Civic League was born. “I stood up at the meeting and said anyone who wants a change, sign up here,” he said.

According to Fligelman, the Redding Civic League is a group whose intention is to promote a culture of cooperation, especially between the Board of Finance and the Board of Education.

The league is hosting a social gathering in support of hurricane relief on Saturday, Oct. 21, from noon to 2 p.m. at Lombardi’s Trattoria in Georgetown. It will also man a vehicle at the Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road.

“We include Democrats, Republicans, the unaffiliated, couples, singles, seniors, and parents with and without kids in our schools,” said Fligelman, a 12-year Redding resident who is a writer and former teacher.

At the first meeting of the Redding Civic League, Fligelman said, he learned residents are concerned about far more than the school budget. They are concerned about a lack of trust among town boards, worried about long-range planning and about what will happen at the Gilbert & Bennett wire mill site.”

“Also, over and over, I heard that they are troubled by the lack of civility and respect shown them by elected representatives on the Board of Finance,” Fligelman said.

Since its initial meeting, the Redding Civic League has met half a dozen times. Between 10 and 20 people attend each meeting, according to Fligelman.

Fligelman said the league provides a great opportunity to share knowledge and learn more about what goes on in town.

“There are a lot of different meetings and it’s very hard for any one person to go to all of them,” he said. “When we get together as a league, we give a recap of the meetings that some of us may have missed.”

Redding resident Todd Trimble, who attends Redding Civic League meetings, said he agrees there is a lot of value in sharing knowledge.

“I personally found that my sporadic attempts to follow what was going on at board meetings and through town websites, on my own, was hard work,” Trimble said. “The idea then and now is that [we can] come together and pool [our] knowledge about how the town boards work, where our elected officials stand, and so forth, and then help spread that information to other citizens who would also be interested.”

Trimble said he feels very fortunate to live in Redding, and for the opportunity to be part of a civic league.

“Redding is a lovely town where my family has lived for the past 15 years. My wife, Andrea, and I feel very fortunate that our children have grown up in such a committedly pro-education environment,” he said. “My hope for my own participation in the RCL is that I can in some small way help pay it forward into the future.”

Board of Finance response on public comments at meetings

Board of Finance member Ward Mazzucco, who attended the April 3 Board of Finance meeting in question, said that, in fact, there was opportunity for public comment — not just at that meeting but at prior ones.

“Members of the public, including Mr. Fligelman, had the opportunity, at three or more meetings before the board’s vote, to let the board know their views on the budget,” Mazzucco said. “He, himself, read a lengthy letter into the record. I don’t recall, however, whether he or anyone else spoke on April 3, but, at some point, the board does have to end comment so it can deliberate and take a vote.”

