Board of Finance weighs sewage plant improvements

Should the town of Redding require a competitive bid for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant?

The Redding Board of Finance discussed this topic on Monday, Oct. 2, at Redding Town Hall.

The plant’s operator, Veolia Water, North America, has proposed replacing the plant’s analog programmable logic computers (PLCs) with state-of-the-art digital computers.

At the same time, Veolia recommends the replacement of the two Windows XP-based PCs at the plant with current Windows 10 systems. In addition to their being significantly out of date, Microsoft has not supported the Windows XP operating system for several years.

In addition, the plant upgrade includes the installation of new isolators, power-monitoring equipment, and software. These improvements would be installed in phases to minimize disruption at the plant.

The upgrade would provide a host of benefits to the plant’s operational staff, according to James Miller, a member of the Redding Water Pollution Control Commission (WPCC).

“Most important, the operators would be able to monitor the plant remotely, when they go home, responding to anything that might occur in their absence and taking appropriate action,” he said.

Two plant breakdowns earlier in 2017 make such capability necessary, Miller added. Veolia has said it would cost $688,000 to perform the work it outlined in its proposal. Because Veolia is the plant’s operator, the members of the WPCC reasoned that it would bring the most knowledge to the project and could perform the work most efficiently, saving the taxpayers money.

The most recent breakdown extended from June 15 through June 30 and resulted in approximately $96,000 in recovery costs. That also does not include the replacement of some or all of the plant’s water-filtration membrane, which may have incurred damage from the lengthy plant shutdown. The WPCC has sought to recoup $53,000 in costs from Layne Christensen, the water company that worked on the plant. So far, it has been unsuccessful.

“Is there any way to test the membranes before you do any of this work to see how they’ve been compromised?” asked Board of Finance Chairman William Alvarez. Miller responded that cleaning and maintenance are scheduled at the plant next month, during which time the plant operators will inspect the filtration membranes and take photos. This will determine the extent of the damage and whether a full-scale replacement of all membranes is warranted.

The threshold for soliciting three competitive bids is actually much lower than the cost outlined by Veolia, Alvarez pointed out. In addition, the size of the expenditure might necessitate a townwide referendum.

“The proposal sounds perfectly reasonable because who would want to bid against a company that’s already running the plant?” board member Mark Lewis said. “That said, we will be asked, why did you waive the bidding process?”

Miller pointed out that a competitive bid would add a layer of cost to the project: Companies unfamiliar with the plant would need to be provided with extensive documentation about the plant, and the town would have to shoulder the cost of gathering such data and disseminating it to all bidders.

The bid process would likely take three to six months, and there is always a chance that the plant will have another breakdown during that period, WPCC Chairman Richard Regan pointed out. “There’s no possible ‘manual’ mode at the facility,” said Regan. “If it breaks down again, we’re hauling sewage.”

The matter was referred for guidance to the town’s attorneys. In addition, the date for the next Board of Finance meeting was moved back a week, from Monday, Oct. 23, to Monday, Oct. 30, to give the attorneys sufficient time to assess the matter.