Winning its 12th straight match, the Joel Barlow High varsity volleyball team swept New Fairfield 3-0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-9) on Friday, Oct. 13.

Taylor Paradise led Barlow at the service line with 12 points. Ava Campano had eight kills at the net.

Jess Mucyzynski and Kiara Robichaud each had 11 service points. The former also had three aces and two kills and the latter had five digs and four kills.