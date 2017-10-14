Police news: Speeding, Unregistered motor vehicle, Criminal arrest

Police Log

Speeding

On Oct. 4, Anthony Salerno, 43, of Westport, was driving 65 mph in a 35-mph zone. He was traveling northbound on Lonetown Road. He received a misdemeanor summons and was released on a promise to appear in Danbury Court.

Unregistered motor vehicle

On Oct. 4, Jeffrey Jordan, 28, from Brookfield, was stopped on Newtown Turnpike when a police license plate reader indicated the vehicle was unregistered. The driver’s license was also suspended. A misdemeanor summons was issued for operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating on a suspended license. He was released on a promise to appear in Danbury Court

Criminal arrest

On Oct. 4, New Haven police arrested Brittani Reid, 24, of Derby, on an outstanding arrest warrant for an incident that took place in 2015.

The individual was held overnight on a $5,000 bond and was to be arraigned in Danbury Court. The person is charged with sixth-degree larceny. The original offense is stealing an iPad from a Meadow Ridge resident.

Drugs turned in

A quantity of drugs was turned in to the Police Department, and as this case is currently under investigation, no details of the drugs or the packaging are being given out at this time. The drugs have been seized as evidence.

Stats:

Total calls — 184

Animal control investigation — 4

Assault — 0

Untimely death — 0

Assist EMS — 18

Assist fire — 5

Home and business alarms — 9

Missing person — 0

Motor vehicle accidents — 1

Suspicious person/vehicle – 7

Crisis intervention — 1

Traffic offenses