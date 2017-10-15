Heritage Center News and Activities

Special programs and notes …

Spanish classes are canceled until Oct. 31.

Yoga for the Rest of Us will not meet on Tuesday, Oct. 17, but will resume next Tuesday at noon.

Hong Kong in Transition is the second of a two-part lecture on the history of Hong Kong through its centuries of turmoil and political changes. Presenters Chris Tse and Don Souza grew up in Hong Kong and will share their insights and knowledge of Hong Kong’s past and present. This free presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18. (Prior attendance at part one is not required.) RSVP to the Heritage Center office by Tuesday, Oct.17.

AARP’s Drive Smart course will be offered in the multipurpose room Monday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register with the office by Friday, Oct. 13. Taking this course often reduces one’s auto insurance premium. Course fee is $15 for AARP members, $20 for nonmembers, payable to the instructor at the beginning of the class.

Opera Talk — Next presentation by Schroeder will be Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. RSVP to the office.

Lunch at the Heritage Center — CW Resources provides lunch each Tuesday and Wednesday at noon for a donation of $3. Those interested in attending lunch need to register one week in advance and no later than 1 p.m. on Wednesday. For the month’s menu, contact the office.

Please note: For all weekly classes at the Heritage Center, register at the office at the beginning of each month before class begins so instructors can have accurate rosters.

The week ahead …

Monday, Oct. 16

9 a.m. — AARP “Drive Smart” course*

9 — Beginning Tai Chi*

10 — Tai Chi*

2 p.m. — Creating with clay*

Tuesday, Oct. 17

10 a.m. to noon — Reiki sessions available by prior appointment*

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Acupuncture and/or massage, available by appointment*

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week)

12:30 p.m. — Bridge

1:00 — Art: Painting in all mediums*

Wednesday, Oct. 18

8:50 a.m. — Yoga*

10 — Drawing*

10 — Tai Chi*

10 — Current events discussion

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week.)

1:30 p.m. — Special history presentation: “Hong Kong in Transition,” part 2

Thursday, Oct. 19

10 a.m. — Quilting

10 to noon — Reiki session available by prior appointment*

11:30 a.m. — Guided meditation and Qi Gong*

12:30 p.m. — Bridge

1 — Afternoon quilting bee

Friday, Oct. 20

9:30 a.m. — Fitness to Fit You*

11 — Tai Chi*

*Requires registration fee. Contact the Heritage Center for details and registration information

Information …

The Heritage Center’s routine schedule of operation is Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Stop by the office in the Community Center or call 203-938-9725 for further information on programs and to register for activities. Free van service for seniors needing transportation to medical and special services is also offered. The van service operates Mondays through Thursdays with first pickup at 9 a.m. and last take-home at 4:30 p.m. It also does Friday morning runs for trips to the bank, grocery store and library. Call the Heritage Center office at least one week in advance to schedule a ride.