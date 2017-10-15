To the Editor:

I am voting for and supporting Jenifer Wyss CPA because she has the skills and experiences that are necessary to oversee the finances of the town.

As a former partner in two national accounting firms, she knows how to run a large organization but has also seen how many successful businesses have been run as well.

She also has an outstanding record of volunteering in the community and can be seen at many charitable events donating her time, as well as almost all town meetings. She is in tune with what the people want and cares deeply for the town.

Steve Gagnon

Cross Highway

To the Editor:

Jenifer is a CPA with 20 plus years of experience. She has a strong sense of community, a common sense approach to our town’s fiscal needs, and will maximize taxpayer dollars without sacrificing the quality of Redding’s services.

Hardworking and dedicated, she can be seen at many BOF, BOE and Board of Selectmen meetings in order to remain abreast of Redding’s financial and non-financial issues. She will keep the interests of all town residents at the forefront of her decisions.

Vote for Jenifer Wyss for Board of Finance on Nov. 7.

Jill Cilo