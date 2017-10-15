The Redding Pilot

Vote for Jenifer Wyss for Board of Finance

By Redding Pilot on October 15, 2017 in Community, letters to the editors, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

I am voting for and supporting Jenifer Wyss CPA because she has the skills and experiences that are necessary to oversee the finances of the town.

As a former partner in two national accounting firms, she knows how to run a large organization but has also seen how many successful businesses have been run as well.

She also has an outstanding record of volunteering in the community and can be seen at many charitable events donating her time, as well as almost all town meetings. She is in tune with what the people want and cares deeply for the town.

Steve Gagnon

Cross Highway

To the Editor:

Jenifer is a CPA with 20 plus years of experience. She has a strong sense of community, a common sense approach to our town’s fiscal needs, and will maximize taxpayer dollars without sacrificing the quality of Redding’s services.

Hardworking and dedicated, she can be seen at many BOF, BOE and Board of Selectmen meetings in order to remain abreast of Redding’s financial and non-financial issues. She will keep the interests of all town residents at the forefront of her decisions.

Vote for Jenifer Wyss for Board of Finance on Nov. 7.

Jill Cilo

Dorethy Road

 

Related posts:

  1. Rob Dean announces candidacy for Board of Finance
  2. Redding resident concerned about federal income tax increases
  3. Philbrick asks: Is Redding responsible for Wire Mill debt?
  4. Candidate statement for Kevin Murray: Region 9 Board of Education

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Heritage Center News and Activities Next Post Resident thanks writer for letter on tax reform legislation
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress