Meadow Ridge joins Audubon chapter in conservation effort

Bobolink. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker. Red-eyed Vireo. Yellow-rumped Warbler.

What sounds like obscure name-calling is actually priority bird species identification in Connecticut, and thanks to a partnership with the Audubon Center at Bent of the River in Southbury, Meadow Ridge is hoping to see and hear even more of these feathered friends migrate through its 136-acre campus.

The senior living community in Redding has enlisted the conservation and education organization to make its property more bird-friendly and, in turn, connect even more residents and guests with the abundance of nature just outside their doors.

Since the spring, the Audubon Center has been working to customize a plan that will guide the community in this endeavor. This includes planting more native shrubs and perennials, such as viburnums, winterberry and black-eyed Susan, reducing pesticide use, decreasing lighting during migration season, and installing decals on windows to reduce bird strikes.

On Sept. 20, Ken Elkins, education program manager at the center, led a presentation at Meadow Ridge about some of the more than 300 species of birds that travel through western Connecticut each year, ways they can be identified, and what native plants and flowers will attract them.

“The idea is to grow your own bird feeders,” said Elkins. “Our native plants, such as winterberry and highbush blueberry, produce fruits for birds to eat, but also flowers that help pollinators and other beneficial insects that birds also eat.”

Elkins also described how the community is beginning to implement bird-friendly recommendations around campus, including adjusting the timing of mowing surrounding meadows and adding a variety of native perennial wildflowers to garden spaces for more color and diversity.

“Research has shown that people are happier and healthier in areas with more biodiversity around them,” Elkins added. “Even the hint of nature out the window has been shown to reduce stress and even speed recovery from surgery.”

To conclude the presentation, Elkins led the group in some outdoor bird-watching through the community’s expansive property. He also answered a number of questions from attendees, ranging from how to deal with woodpeckers at home to how the recent hurricanes would affect birds that regularly travel to Florida, Texas or the Caribbean for the winter.