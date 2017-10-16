Christ Church Parish Episcopal to hold celebration of Redding writers

Jazz Vespers at the Episcopal church in Redding on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. takes as its sestercentennial theme “Present With the Past,” a celebration of Redding writers.

Quotations from diverse authors including Joel Barlow, Ruth Stout, Alvin Toffler, Jack Lawrence, and Mark Twain will be relevant to each piece of music.

A sextet composed of Ali Ryerson on flute, Dave Savitsky on saxophone, Samantha Feliciano for voice, Martha Meyer on keyboard, Preston Murphy on bass, and Greg Burrows on drums will present jazz standards by Victor Young, Clifford Brown, Benny Golson, and Leon Russell, among others.

This semi-annual series is free to the public, although there are baskets at the doors for donations. Everyone is invited to the reception afterward at 8 p.m., sponsored by the church’s sestercentennial committee, chaired by Connie Borofsky.

Christ Church Parish Episcopal is located at the corner of Cross Highway and Route 58 (GPS address is 184 Cross Highway). Early birds get the best parking spaces.