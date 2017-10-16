The Redding Pilot

Candidates with financial expertise are needed for Board of Finance

By Redding Pilot on October 16, 2017

To the Editor:

I would like to point out, come November, that the BOF will urgently need individuals with financial expertise, as several members are not seeking re-election, including myself.

Being chairman of the BOF since 2007, I enjoyed working with many board members who had a diverse background of experience, which brought a cohesive approach when combined with board members who provided the necessary financial competence.  

Last year, CPA O’Donnell left the board and this year myself and Dolan will be leaving come November, creating a huge void in required financial expertise that Redding taxpayers should demand.  

Please keep this in mind when going to the polls that you are voting for individuals to fill a seat on the Board of Finance, taking the last word “Finance” into consideration.  

A big part of the BOF’s role is to provide guidance to those town departments who manage a budget, and to set a mil rate each year to levy property taxes. The BOF does not have a budget. Setting a mil rate requires greater financial expertise, as the final rate is not determined just on the expenditures voters approve during the May referendum, but a complex calculation taking into consideration (including) town revenues, tax credits for the elderly, bond payments and offsets, interest, waste treatment plant, and many other items, including overall fund balance considerations.

Please be mindful that a BOF seat is for six years and putting the wrong individual in that seat will have a long-term negative effect to the taxpayers.

Bill Alvarez

Dayton Road

 

The Redding Pilot

