Obituary: Joseph Anthony Strilowich Jr., 80, of Ridgefield,

Joseph Anthony Strilowich Jr., 80, of Ridgefield, passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. He was the loving husband of Delores “Dee” (Carlisle) Strilowich.

Joe was born on July 30, 1937 in White Plains, NY, a son of the late Catherine (Greto) and Joseph A. Strilowich Sr. Joe grew up in Mamaroneck, NY went to Bellows High school and got his bachelor’s degree at Western Connecticut State University.

He served in the U.S. Air Force in Rapid City, South Dakota and North Africa from 1956 to 1960 as an air policeman, before being honorably discharged as an Airman 2nd Class (A2C) and spent the next 9 years in the Air National Guard.

He was a Manufacturing Engineer for the Burndy Corporation for many years and later; he and Dee became owners of Personal Touch Welcome of Ridgefield and Redding for the past 19 years.

A resident of Ridgefield for the past 47 years, Joe was very involved with the Boy Scouts. He was a local troop leader, an Order of the Arrow member and the recipient of the Wood Badge. He achieved 7 years of “Year-Round” camping awards with his son. He enjoyed participating in history and ancestry classes at Founders Hall and he was a member of St. Mary’s Church, of Ridgefield. Above all, he enjoyed spending a lot of time with his family.

Joe is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dee and by his children: Richard Strilowich and his wife Lola, Kathleen Greto and her partner, Stephen Evans and Debbie D’Amato and her husband, Lou. He is also survived by a brother, Russell Strilowich and his wife, Jean.

Joe treasured his 3 grandchildren: Lindsay Edman Gaudioso and her husband Corey as well as Christopher & Emily Strilowich. He also leaves behind a grand dog, Yogi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 20, 2017 at 10:15 AM at St. Mary’s Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment with US Military Honors will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Heart Association, Local Boy Scouts of America or a charity of your choice.