Phillip James Handy, age 56, beloved husband of Beate Pesch Handy, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Sept 29, in Kinzlbach, Germany.

Phill was the son of John and Lore Handy of Redding and a Joel Barlow class of ’79 graduate.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 11th at 11 a.m., at St. Patrick Church, Redding Ridge.