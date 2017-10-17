The Redding Pilot

Joel Barlow Veterans Day celebration, War and Remembrance program

By Redding Pilot on October 17, 2017 in Events, Lead News, News, Regional, Schools · 0 Comments

Joel Barlow High School will host its ninth annual Veterans Day Celebration on Monday, Nov. 13. All veterans who live in Easton and Redding are invited to attend.

The program will run from 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. A continental breakfast and lunch will be served. Veterans will meet with small groups of students to share their experiences in addition to attending an assembly in the Barlow auditorium.

Joel Barlow is combining two programs — the Veterans Day Celebration and the annual War and Remembrance Program for World War II veterans and Holocaust survivors.

Any serviceman, servicewoman, or survivors from the second World War who wish to share their story with the next generation are asked to RSVP to Jordan Pinsky at Joel Barlow High School at 203-938-2508, ext. 1114, or [email protected]

Please provide a name and telephone number when calling. Calls will be returned to confirm attendance and provide further program details.

Joel Barlow High School is at 100 Black Rock Tpk. in Redding.

Related posts:

  1. Barlow class of 2018 will hold powderpuff football game
  2. Barlow Alumni Association is planning reunion weekend for 2017
  3. Easton Redding Community Care Coalition to hold conversation
  4. Barlow Lacrosse, Keough’s Paint & Hardware organize fund-raiser for hurricane victims

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Phillip James Handy, 56 Next Post Trick or Treat at Redding Town Hall
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress