Joel Barlow Veterans Day celebration, War and Remembrance program

Joel Barlow High School will host its ninth annual Veterans Day Celebration on Monday, Nov. 13. All veterans who live in Easton and Redding are invited to attend.

The program will run from 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. A continental breakfast and lunch will be served. Veterans will meet with small groups of students to share their experiences in addition to attending an assembly in the Barlow auditorium.

Joel Barlow is combining two programs — the Veterans Day Celebration and the annual War and Remembrance Program for World War II veterans and Holocaust survivors.

Any serviceman, servicewoman, or survivors from the second World War who wish to share their story with the next generation are asked to RSVP to Jordan Pinsky at Joel Barlow High School at 203-938-2508, ext. 1114, or [email protected]

Please provide a name and telephone number when calling. Calls will be returned to confirm attendance and provide further program details.

Joel Barlow High School is at 100 Black Rock Tpk. in Redding.