Elementary school aged children can trick or treat at Redding Town Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m.
They are encouraged to wear their costumes.
Redding Town Hall is at 100 Hill Road.
Elementary school aged children can trick or treat at Redding Town Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m.
They are encouraged to wear their costumes.
Redding Town Hall is at 100 Hill Road.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877