The Redding Pilot

Trick or Treat at Redding Town Hall

By Redding Pilot on October 17, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Elementary school aged children can trick or treat at Redding Town Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m.

They are encouraged to wear their costumes.

Redding Town Hall is at 100 Hill Road.

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Redding hosts Trunk or Treat Street, again!
  2. Trunk or Treat is Oct. 25
  3. Keeping Halloween fun and safe
  4. First snow of the season is predicted for Thursday morning

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Joel Barlow Veterans Day celebration, War and Remembrance program
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress