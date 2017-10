Bouncing back after its first loss of the season, the Joel Barlow High boys varsity soccer team defeated Pomperaug 2-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 17, in Southbury.

The Falcons took the lead in the first half on an unassisted goal by Jack Warren. Anthony Paolini made it a 2-0 game in the second with Grayson DiMiceli getting the assist.

Jackson Stalowir made three saves in goal for Barlow, now 11-1-1 overall.