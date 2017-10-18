Racking up 11 hits, the Easton-Redding Falcons 16-and-under senior Babe Ruth baseball team routed Danbury 2 15-5 on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Falcons got things moving in the first inning. Simon Castonguay doubled, scoring off the Falcons’ three runs.

They secured the victory thanks to 11 runs in the fourth inning. Walks by Luigi Catterino, John McCleary, and Castonguay, singles by Max Monson, Sam Capetanakis and Jake Fones, and a groundout by Monson and a double by Quinn Siddiqui got the job done as the Falcons batted through their order.

Jonas Hawk toed the rubber for the Falcons. He went three innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out one and walking one. Capetanakis relieved him for the save.

Capetanakis, Castonguay, Fones, and Ian Asanovic each had two hits to lead the Falcons. Hawk had three stolen bases, as they had 14 in all.

Two days later, the Falcons easily dispatched Pomperaug 1 18-4 in a game that was stopped after four and a half innings because of the mercy rule.

The Falcons fired up the offense in the first inning with four runs. They notched six in the fourth as Danny Frank, Capetanakis, Peter Martinich, and Monson all moved runners across the plate with RBI in the inning.

Siddiqui was on the mound for the Falcons. He went three innings, allowing no runs on one hit, striking out five and walking none.

Fones and Capetanakis each had three hits.