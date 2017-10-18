Not being at full force did not deter the Joel Barlow High boys cross country team in the final meet of the regular season.

The Falcons were coping with some injuries when they visited New Fairfield last Tuesday, Oct. 10. They still had plenty of speed for a 26-31 win and to beat Masuk 19-43.

The Rebels took the first two places courtesy of Anthony Golino and Jerold Lambert. The Falcons, however, managed to get three of the next four runners across the line.

Harrison Hauser led the way in 17:54 and was the only Falcon finisher in under the 18-minute mark.

Barlow had three runners finish in succession in a span of little more than half a minute. Scott Candee finished in 18:12. Nine seconds and one spot later came Jeremy Saluzzi. Auguste Smith was seventh in 18:43.

After New Fairfield’s Brendan Kuczma finished eighth in 18:56, the Falcons clinched the win with Pat Williston in 19:14, taking ninth.