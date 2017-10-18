More speed later in the pack might have been the difference for the Joel Barlow girls cross country team in the regular-season finale last week.

Visiting New Fairfield, the Falcons kept pace with their opponent right through the early finishes on Tuesday, Oct. 10. When the Rebels got their fifth runner in before the Falcons, it sealed a 24-31 victory for the former.

Barlow would wind up breaking even that day, easily beating Masuk 16-47. It finished the regular season at 6-7 overall.

The Rebels took the top two spots in the race before the Falcons had their first two cross the line. Tess Dougall led her team with a time of 21:45. A minute and three seconds later Astrid Chen came in to take fourth overall.

Third for Barlow and sixth overall, Ellie Chan finished in 23:06. By the time Melissa Colasante finished eighth in 24:20, each team had four runners in.

New Fairfield’s Elena Ariola was next in 24:42, four seconds ahead of Barlow’s Sammi Katzmann, who was 11th to finish the scoring for her team.

One minute and one spot later was Kyleigh Keyes. Maddie Holaday was one spot later in 26:47 to complete the Falcon varsity.