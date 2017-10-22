The Redding Pilot

Jazz performance in Georgetown on Monday

The Zu Zazz String Orkestra will perform in Georgetown on Monday, Oct. 23.

The Zu Zazz String Orkestra will hold a dress rehearsal performance on Monday, Oct. 23, at 8 p.m., at the G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street, Wilton. The rehearsal is open to the public; admission is $5 per person. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit G&B Cultural Center

The Zu Zazz quintet performs on vintage string instruments, playing an eclectic mix of regional styles of American music: Hawaiian, vaudeville, country blues, jump jazz, and old time. Since this event is a rehearsal, attendees are welcome to stay for the entire event, or drop in for a few songs. The center has a hardwood floor suitable for dancing. Light refreshments are provided; bring your own beverage.

“Many of our friends in Fairfield County have told us that New Haven, where we usually gig, is too far to go for a performance,” said Renee Santhouse, who sings and plays violin. “Since we usually rehearse in Wilton, we decided to open Monday’s rehearsal to the public. It is a preview of our performance at Best Video in New Haven on Nov. 1. We thank the G&B Cultural Center, which has generously provided their stage for the event.”

The G&B Cultural Center was originally the school for the children of the wire mill workers in Georgetown. Information: 203-544-0056, [email protected]

