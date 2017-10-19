The Redding Pilot

Candidate statement for Ed Miller: Board of Finance

By Redding Pilot on October 19, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, People, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments

Experience for Redding 

We are at a pivotal time for our town and we need members of the Board of Finance that have both finance experience as well as a record of service to Redding.

I believe my experience will ensure the Board of Finance works to maintain Redding’s excellence. I started my career as a financial controller at Goldman Sachs prior to entering law school. As an in-house attorney and compliance officer, I gained important experience managing multi-million dollar budgets at two different international companies. This is the kind of finance experience that can serve our Board of Finance and town.

I also have a record of service to the town that is necessary for someone who wants to join the Board of Finance. I am a long-time member of the Board of Education and served for many years as a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission. These positions gave me a unique opportunity to closely analyze and understand both the largest portion of our town’s spending (our schools) as well as the biggest non-tax source of revenues for our town (our Parks and Recreation department).   

I will use this experience to keep Redding the special place we value so much. I will ensure that the Board of Finance develops a long-term plan to ensure Redding’s fiscal stability. We need to preserve the pillars that make Redding special. And we need to restore civility and respect to the BOF. I ask for your vote on Nov. 7.

Ed Miller

Lamppost Drive

Related posts:

  1. Board of Education budget may go negative
  2. Shake ups in Board of Selectmen, Education, Finance
  3. Pilot sets political campaign policy
  4. Candidate statement for Kevin Murray: Region 9 Board of Education

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Supreme Court to hear Sandy Hook lawsuit appeal next month Next Post Candidate statement for Chris Parkin: Board of Education
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress