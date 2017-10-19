Candidate statement for Ed Miller: Board of Finance

Experience for Redding

We are at a pivotal time for our town and we need members of the Board of Finance that have both finance experience as well as a record of service to Redding.

I believe my experience will ensure the Board of Finance works to maintain Redding’s excellence. I started my career as a financial controller at Goldman Sachs prior to entering law school. As an in-house attorney and compliance officer, I gained important experience managing multi-million dollar budgets at two different international companies. This is the kind of finance experience that can serve our Board of Finance and town.

I also have a record of service to the town that is necessary for someone who wants to join the Board of Finance. I am a long-time member of the Board of Education and served for many years as a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission. These positions gave me a unique opportunity to closely analyze and understand both the largest portion of our town’s spending (our schools) as well as the biggest non-tax source of revenues for our town (our Parks and Recreation department).

I will use this experience to keep Redding the special place we value so much. I will ensure that the Board of Finance develops a long-term plan to ensure Redding’s fiscal stability. We need to preserve the pillars that make Redding special. And we need to restore civility and respect to the BOF. I ask for your vote on Nov. 7.

Ed Miller

Lamppost Drive