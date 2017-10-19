Candidate statement for Chris Parkin: Board of Education

As a parent of three children in Redding schools, I’ve seen significant changes developing in the district over the last decade.

Our schools are at a turning point. Enrollment declines are ending, new faces occupy administrative offices, and the state budget crisis threatens to reduce our school aid.

As the Board of Education confronts the challenges that lie ahead, it will be unusually short on experience come November, with all but one member serving two or fewer years.

Given this lack of experience, it is particularly important that new board members be capable of contributing immediately.

As an attorney and regular contributor at Board of Education meetings, I have been advocating for our schools for years and am uniquely qualified among the candidates to hit the ground running.

I have represented school boards, teachers, administrators, students and families throughout the state, and have a thorough knowledge of the issues facing Redding schools, including the budget process, drinking water problems at both schools, the bus depot development and wide-ranging concerns about our middle school.

Unlike any other candidate, I have a clearly articulated platform and goals for the district, detailed at www.Parkin2017.com.

I believe:

Long-range planning is critical to maintaining our educational standard of excellence.

Open, honest communication strengthens the quality of discourse and improves outcomes.

Goal-oriented budgeting, tied to a long-range plan, provides the best return on the investment of our tax dollars.

If you share this vision for our schools, please vote for me on Row 8-D Nov. 7.

Chris Parkin

Indian Hill Road