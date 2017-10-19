Candidate statement for Jenifer Wyss: Board of Finance

Redding’s municipal election is a few weeks away. Every election is important, but the Nov. 7 election is crucial. As I reach out to Redding’s residents, they raise concerns about the state’s financial crisis and how it will affect Redding. While Redding is not alone, we must remain steadfast and ready to make tough decisions to preserve the programs and services provided by the town and its schools.

The current Board of Finance comprises a diverse group of individuals who, together, form a cohesive board. In November, those members with the most accounting and financial expertise will be leaving the board. While breadth of perspective certainly benefits the board and the town as a whole, it is important to maintain accounting and financial expertise on the Board of Finance.

I am a Certified Public Accountant with over 20 years of experience. During my career as an auditor in public accounting, I worked with a variety of clients, including private and public companies, charitable organizations, and towns like Redding. I also have experience working collaboratively in a board setting, including [being the] the finance committee chairman of a charitable organization.

If elected, I will bring my knowledge and experience to bear. I will stand ready to preserve the financial health of our town by working tirelessly to ensure that we spend taxpayer dollars to the best advantage. Furthermore, I will strengthen relationships with other boards. On Nov. 7, I respectfully request your support.

Jenifer Wyss